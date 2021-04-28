Advertisement

Evers taps assistant district attorney to lead Green Lake DA’s office

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Green Lake Assistant District Attorney Gerise LaSpisa will take over the agency to complete the term of her predecessor, Andrew Christenson, following his resignation.

Gov. Tony Evers announced her promotion Wednesday, describing LaSpisa as “a great fit for the job.”

“She is a skilled prosecutor who understands the trust that a community places in its district attorney,” Evers continued. “She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Green Lake County.”

According to Evers’ office, LaSpisa has been a prosecutor in Green Lake Co. for 13 years and is currently handling cases involving serious interpersonal violence, such as sexual assault, domestic violence, and crimes against children.

“I am honored to become Green Lake County’s district attorney and will work hard to make sure that all victims are treated with dignity and respect and that in each case, justice is served,” LaSpisa said.

Outside of her work for the DA’s office, she also serves as the executive director for a charity that works with children with physical disabilities.

LaSpisa will lead the agency for nearly four years, until Christenson’s term would have ended in January 2025.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Guide dogs make all the difference for the visually impaired
Guide dogs make all the difference for the visually impaired
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law
Wisconsin schools required to teach about Holocaust under new law
Wisconsin schools required to teach about Holocaust under new law
Rock Co. health officials recommend Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use
The Fall River School District is one of 10 districts in Wisconsin approved to start the...
Fall River schools will go back-to-school before Sept. 1