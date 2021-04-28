Evers taps assistant district attorney to lead Green Lake DA’s office

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Green Lake Assistant District Attorney Gerise LaSpisa will take over the agency to complete the term of her predecessor, Andrew Christenson, following his resignation.

Gov. Tony Evers announced her promotion Wednesday, describing LaSpisa as “a great fit for the job.”

“She is a skilled prosecutor who understands the trust that a community places in its district attorney,” Evers continued. “She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Green Lake County.”

According to Evers’ office, LaSpisa has been a prosecutor in Green Lake Co. for 13 years and is currently handling cases involving serious interpersonal violence, such as sexual assault, domestic violence, and crimes against children.

“I am honored to become Green Lake County’s district attorney and will work hard to make sure that all victims are treated with dignity and respect and that in each case, justice is served,” LaSpisa said.

Outside of her work for the DA’s office, she also serves as the executive director for a charity that works with children with physical disabilities.

LaSpisa will lead the agency for nearly four years, until Christenson’s term would have ended in January 2025.

