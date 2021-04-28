Forward Madison’s 2021 season nears as Carl Craig leads Flamingos

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A familiar sight will return to Madison this spring when Forward Madison FC plays at Breese Stevens Field after being forced to play all its “home” matches in Wauwatosa due to public health restrictions in Dane County.

A new sight will be Carl Craig leading the Flamingos as he begins his first season managing FMFC after Daryl Shore was dismissed from the team following the 2020 season.

Craig is likely to return around 12 players from last year’s squad while also retaining Shore’s assistant coaches. The new man in charge for Forward Madison has put an emphasis on speed and hustle as he puts together his new team.

“I’ve went for youth in a lot of the signings and players who have got speed.” Craig said following training on Tuesday.

“But not just fellas who can run but fellas who will run that way (pointing upfield) but also that wayn (pointing downfield). So for me at this level of football the game is often played in transition.”

Veteran defenseman Connor Tobin looks forward to returning to Breese Stevens for the Flamingos home matches while also building excitement to compete with his teammates.

“Being back in the community, being able to play here in Madison I think that’s obviously the most exciting thing. After that it’s just the group of guys we have in.” said the captain.

“I’m really excited about this group. I haven’t been this excited in a long time about a group of guys I really think the coaching staff did a good job of not only getting good players but good people.”

Forward Madison FC plays a home preseason match on May 1 before opening the season on the road at FC Tucson on May 8. The Flamingos first home match will be May 15 against North Carolina FC.

