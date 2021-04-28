Advertisement

How your car’s color affects depreciation, resale value

Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by...
Your car's color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When getting a new car or a new-to-you car, keep color in mind.

Your car’s color can have a significant effect on depreciation, according to a new analysis by the automotive research website iSeeCars.com.

The highest depreciating color costs you more than twice as much in lost value compared to the lowest depreciating color.

iSeeCars.com compared prices of more than 6 million new and used cars over a three-year period to come up with its results.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.

Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.
Gold had the worst depreciation at 45.6%. The best was yellow at 20.4%.(Source: iSeeCars.com)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Tina Jefferson-King looks at photos from her son, Jordan Jefferson's obituary.
South Beloit mother shares story in hopes of bringing son’s killer to justice
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to the nation: We’re ‘turning peril into possibility’
Plainfield family says contractor did not follow through with needed improvements to their...
Unfinished Business: Multiple complaints filed against Wisconsin Dells paving company
From left, Don Was, Al Schmitt and Joe Walsh pose during a ceremony honoring Al Schmitt with a...
Al Schmitt, Grammy winning engineer and producer, dead at 91
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery