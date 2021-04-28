Milton PD search for suspect accused of stealing woman’s car at gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Milton Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing a woman’s car at a gas station Tuesday, as well as the car itself.

The victim told authorities when they arrived at the Kwik Trip on 603 West Madison Avenue that she had just finished pumping gas into her car when a man walked between her and her driver’s side door, according to Milton PD.

The man reportedly had something in his hand near his chest that she could not see, but police say it could have been a small weapon.

Police continued, saying the suspect directed the woman to get back, jumped into the driver’s seat of her car and sped out of the parking lot.

The suspect was last seen driving south on Merchant Row and officials believe he continued driving south out of the city.

Milton PD described the suspect as standing about 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having dark, chin length straight hair with bangs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and neon yellow gloves.

The stolen car, a gray Honda Accord, not been found yet and was reported stolen in state and national databases. It has distinctive stickers of birds on the rear.

The Milton Police Department is still investigating this case and urged anyone with information to call their department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Citizens can also download the FREE “P3 tips” app to submit an anonymous tip.

