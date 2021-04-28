More than half of Dane Co. teens ages 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of Dane County teens ages 16-17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Wednesday that 51.5% of this age group has received at least one dose, while 13.7% have completed their vaccination series.

On the other end of the age spectrum, the 65 and older age group is crushing it in terms of getting shots into arms. Over 92% of people in this group have received at least one dose and close to 88% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Nearly 88% of Dane County people 65+ have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and are protected against the risk of severe outcomes, including hospitalization! 💪💪💪 https://t.co/NQjn36zD7O — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) April 28, 2021

When it comes to the entire state, almost a quarter of Wisconsin teens ages 16-17 have received at least one dose, as well as over 80% of those who are ages 65 and older. The groups also have 7.1% with a completed vaccine series and 74.4%, respectively.

Nearly one week ago, the state had reached one-fifth of Wisconsinites ages 16-17 with one dose.

In all of Wisconsin, 42.5% of people have received at least one dose and 32.5% are have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 72,577 vaccines administered to residents so far this week, up from 31,218 the day before.

34 new COVID-19 deaths reported

DHS recorded 34 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. This is the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since February 25, when 52 deaths were reported.

These new deaths bring the total number of them ever confirmed in Wisconsin up to 6,807.

Health officials also confirmed 688 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, inching the total number of cases ever reported closer to 600,000. That number is currently at 596,000. The seven-day average went up slightly Wednesday, now reaching 612.

Seventy-nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, DHS adds. The seven-day rolling average for new hospitalizations has reached 351, while the average number of patients in the ICU is at 112.

