No appointment necessary at Hy-Vee for COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can now visit any Hy-Vee pharmacy location to get one, without an appointment.

The store announced Wednesday that they were dropping the need for customers to make an appointment before getting their shot.

People can still make an appointment in advance if they would like by scheduling it on the store’s website.

Hy-Vee added that the shot is free for everyone, whether they have insurance or not.

COVID-19 vaccines became available at all Hy-Vee locations on March 31.

