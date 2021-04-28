Advertisement

Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced April 22, 2021, that state-owned facilities will utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Months after President Joe Biden snubbed Canadian officials by canceling Keystone XL, a showdown over a second crude oil pipeline threatens to further strain ties between the two neighbors.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a May 12 deadline for Canadian energy company Enbridge to shut down its Line 5, which delivers oil from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and eastern Canada.

Whitmer agrees with environmentalists who consider the pipeline an environmental hazard, mostly because one 68-year-old section crosses a channel linking two Great Lakes.

Canadian officials say closing the pipeline would hurt the economy and cost jobs in both countries.

