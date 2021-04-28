Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Fish Hatchery Road

(ap newsroom)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is seriously hurt after the Fitchburg Police Department says he was hit by a car while crossing Fish Hatchery Road.

In a release, Sgt. Pete Johnston says officers responded to Fish Hatchery Road and Post Road for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car, just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man being treated by EMS.

He was taken to a hospital by Fitchrona EMS with “serious injures.”

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Fitchburg officers spoke with witnesses, but are asking if you witnessed the crash and did not speak to an officer, to contact the Fitchburg Police Department.

