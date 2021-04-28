Advertisement

Rock Co. health officials recommend Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials have rerecommended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday after a review of rare blood clot concerns was completed by federal officials.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is advised for those who are 18 years of age and older, Rock County Public Health Department reports.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials discovered 15 cases of a rare blood clot. Federal advisers said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk, especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

Rock Co. health officials urged women under the age of 50 to be educated about the risk, noting that the blood clots happen about one to two weeks after vaccination.

Symptoms of the issue include shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches and blurred vision. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should immediately reach out to their doctor.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only one-dose vaccine available right now in the United States.

