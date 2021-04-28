Advertisement

South Beloit mother shares story in hopes of bringing son’s killer to justice

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother is sharing her story to help find her son’s killer.

Beloit police say the 33-year-old was shot and killed on March 30, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Due to a new Wisconsin state law, Marsy’s Law, police are unable to confirm this man’s identity right now.

However, the victim’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to NBC15 News and asked to talk about her son.

King describes the last month of her life as “hell,” after her 33-year-old son Jordan Jefferson was shot and killed on the 1300 block of Grand Ave. in Beloit.

“It was a senseless murder,” King said.

King wants justice.

“I have never wished anything bad on anyone, but whoever murdered my son, I want to see them rot away in prison,” King said.

She has been working with Beloit Police to catch the person or people responsible. Captain Daniel Molland said the investigation is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, it’s difficult with some homicides to get further investigation just based on police actions alone,” Molland said.

Officers are searching for any kind of clue that will bring them to the people responsible.

“A lot of people may have even a tidbit of information, and it may be that little bit of info that provides us what we need to solve this case,” Molland said.

King said she will do whatever it takes to make that happen.

“It was a valuable life that was stolen away,” King said. “I just want my son’s murderer caught.”

King told NBC15 she and her family are fundraising for a monetary reward for anyone who brings any information forward to bring her family justice.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Plainfield family says contractor did not follow through with needed improvements to their...
Unfinished Business: Multiple complaints filed against Wisconsin Dells paving company
Beloit mother pleads for answers in son's homicide
Beloit mother pleads for answers in son's homicide
BBB has new information about Wisconsin Dells paving scam
BBB has new information about Wisconsin Dells paving scam
Occupaws has provided hundreds of guide dogs to people over the years
Guide dogs make all the difference for the visually impaired