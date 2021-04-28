Strong Storms Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain showers and storms will start to increase Tuesday evening and rain and storms are likely Tuesday night. Even though the threat is likely going to remain low, a strong storm capable of hail can’t be ruled out. All of south central Wisconsin is included in Tuesday and Tuesday night’s severe weather outlook, but the threat of strong to severe storms is higher for places north of Madison. If a stronger storm develops, hail would likely be the main threat. Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are not expected with this rain and storm activity.

