Two residents are safe after garage fire in Columbia County.

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residents and a dog are safe after a fire destroyed their garage in Portage.

The Portage Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 7576 Dunning Drive at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

The department says the garage is a total loss, and the residents are displaced. Portage officials estimate the cost of damages to be around $150,000.

The fire also started to spread to a neighboring house, it sustained minor damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

