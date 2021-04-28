Two residents are safe after garage fire in Columbia County
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residents and a dog are safe after a fire destroyed their garage in Portage.
The Portage Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 7576 Dunning Drive at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.
The department says the garage is a total loss, and the residents are displaced. Portage officials estimate the cost of damages to be around $150,000.
The fire also started to spread to a neighboring house, it sustained minor damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
