UW Madison to house undergraduates in Lowell Center as residence demand spikes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With an increase in demand for university housing expected for the 2021-22 school year, University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday it will use space in the Lowell Center for undergraduate housing.

University Housing and UW Conference Centers partnered in the temporary move as they expect an increase in the number of residents expected next year. According to the university, continued enrollment growth, an increase in the number of students living on campus and the renovation project at Sellery Hall are all factors in the new housing situation.

Director of University Housing Jeff Novak explained that this partnership will allow more Badgers to have the “full Wisconsin Experience.”

“Lowell is a beautiful facility, and we think the residents will really enjoy living there,” said Novak.

Over 270 students are expected to live in the building, which has single, double and triple rooms. Residents will also have access to a dining service, laundry facilities and shared study spaces, similar to other residence halls.

The building, located on 610 Langdon Street, opened in 1961 as a private residence hall, though it later became a campus hotel. It also houses the Farm & Industry Short Course program, which is a training program that runs from October to March.

The university added that employees who currently work at Lowell will hold their jobs.

