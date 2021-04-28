Advertisement

West routes Memorial in boy’s soccer

By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West and Madison Memorial had to wait over a year for their soccer season but an old rivalry took just two weeks into the season to occur.

The Regents beat the Spartans 4-1 for West’s first win over Memorial since 2017. The two teams tied in 2018 before the Spartans won back in 2019.

Jack Bell was stout in Memorial’s goal but the skilled attack of West kept peppering the goaltender as Tomas Garcia found Miguel Konde Gwo on a free kick for the Regents first goal of the night which led to the 4-1 route.

