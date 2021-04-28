Advertisement

Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin middle and high school social studies classes to teach the Holocaust and other genocides.

Evers signed the bipartisan bill on Wednesday. It passed the Legislature unanimously.

Wisconsin joins 17 other states that require Holocaust education, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

An 18th state, Arkansas, has a law taking effect next year.

Under Wisconsin’s new law, public schools, charter schools and private schools in the voucher program must include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once between fifth and eighth grade and once in high school.

