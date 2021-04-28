Advertisement

Wisconsin State Fair will happen this summer

The fair is slated to run from August 5-15.
(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Fair is back.

Organizers announced its return Wednesday morning, with Wisconsin State Fair Park chairman explaining that the board signed off on the goal of hosting the fair this summer.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary said, promising more “exciting announcements” in the weeks to come.

Those announcements will include the five performers who will take the State Fair Main Stage. Tickets are for the shows are already one sale, while tickets for the fair itself will be available soon.

Organizers have already increased safety protocols at the 200-acre Fair Park, in West Allis, and notes that with the fair still three months away, they will have time to review and implement any changes in health officials’ recommendations before then.

Updates will be available on the fair’s website.

