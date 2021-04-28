Wisconsin to host 2021 Big Ten women’s tennis tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers women’s tennis will be playing a match at home for the first time this season, those matches will also happen to be the Big Ten tournament.

With the Nielsen Tennis Stadium selected to host the 2021 women’s tennis tournament Madison will be the home for all 14 Big Ten programs this weekend.

The tournament begins with Indiana taking on Minnesota at 11 AM on Wednesday while eight-seeded Wisconsin will have to wait until 4 PM on Thursday to face Michigan State.

🎾 #B1GWTennis Tournament Week!



Wisconsin hosts the 2021 Big Ten Women's Tennis Tournament this week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium



First matches begin Wednesday

Badgers play on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/omHLHPUh5x — Wisconsin Tennis (@BadgerWTennis) April 26, 2021

As the Badgers hope to compete through Sunday, they look forward to the opportunity to play on their outdoor courts as that hasn’t been possible all season due to weather.

“I think this weekend is hopefully the culmination of the entire year of hard work that we’ve put in.” said Badgers junior Ava Markham out of Demarest, New Jersey.

“I mean this has been such a difficult year for so many reasons. I mean this team has faced a lot of adversity and so i think hosting it is really special.”

“We’re really looking for everyone to kind of step up because every points so critical. You’re in the Big Ten tournament you know everyone’s going to be bringing their best.” head coach Kelcey McKenna said.

“I think we’re really looking for that collective team effort and for everyone to compete at a really high level and to make sure they’re bringing great attitudes, effort and energy.”

With UW sitting on the bubble for a berth to the NCAA tournament, Markham knows how significant this weekend is on top of potentially earning a conference crown.

“You know the winner gets an automatic berth into NCAA’s and so I hope that the team confronts the opportunity head on and takes advantage of it regardless of the pressure or what might happen.”

