Wisconsin woman charged with stealing $60,000 from woman with disabilities
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - A Fall Creek woman has been charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with stealing $60,000 from a woman with developmental disabilities.
Court records show 44-year-old Michelle Eisold was charged with felony theft-false representation on Tuesday. A criminal complaint says an Eau Claire County Human Services social worker reported the theft.
The social worker told investigators the victim had received a $90,000 from a life insurance policy after her mother passed away. The complaint says Eisold told detectives a $46,000 check issued by the victim was a gift.
According to prosecutors, there were other large cash withdrawals between July and October of 2020.
