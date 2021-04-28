Wisconsin woman charged with stealing $60,000 from woman with disabilities

(AP) - A Fall Creek woman has been charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with stealing $60,000 from a woman with developmental disabilities.

Court records show 44-year-old Michelle Eisold was charged with felony theft-false representation on Tuesday. A criminal complaint says an Eau Claire County Human Services social worker reported the theft.

The social worker told investigators the victim had received a $90,000 from a life insurance policy after her mother passed away. The complaint says Eisold told detectives a $46,000 check issued by the victim was a gift.

According to prosecutors, there were other large cash withdrawals between July and October of 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.