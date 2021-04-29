Advertisement

15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway

By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding more than a dozen cats and kittens shot and killed in rural Dunn County late Tuesday night.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of deceased cats in the area near the Dunnville bottoms in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook in Dunn County. When they arrived 18 other cats and kittens were found alive and taken to the Dunn County Humane Society.

Jamie Wagner, Kennel Manager at the Dunn Co. Humane Society, responded alongside deputies. Wagner says the scene left her haunted.

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Wagner said. “I have been working here 15 years, I have seen a lot of things. It was very horrific.”

Wagner said it appeared someone had abandoned the 33 cats on the side of the road with a pile of cat food, then someone shot at them.

“We don’t know the circumstances of why someone would do this or even abandon them in the first place but there is certainly no valid reason to shoot these innocent animals,” Wagner said.

One cat taken back to the shelter sustained a gunshot wound in its back. Aside from being traumatized, all 18 cats are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information should call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

UPDATE: The Dunn Co. Human Society initially offered a $500 reward for any information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
UW Madison to hold celebration for 2020 graduates
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wisconsin
Rock Co. drops outdoor mask requirement, eases rules for vaccinated