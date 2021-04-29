Advertisement

18-year-old kicks Madison officer during arrest

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old woman allegedly kicked a Madison Police Dept. officer while being arrested following a disturbance Wednesday on the city’s east side.

According to MPD’s initial report, Sydney Clemens also tried to elbow the officer as she was being taken into custody and the officer’s hand was injured in the incident.

The report stated officers responded to a disturbance call on Sinykin Circle around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. By the time they arrived the two parties, who investigators said knew each other, had left the scene.

Officers later were able to talk to Clemens at the West District Station, where she was later taken into custody, sparking the confrontation, according to police.

Clemens was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of Battery to Law Enforcement, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

