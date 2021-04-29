Advertisement

Action in Sun Prairie natural gas leak likely saved company $30,000

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The action of Sun Prairie firefighters and utility workers during a natural gas leak Thursday likely saved a facility $30,000 in potential damage.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue were called around 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue for a natural gas leak, according to the agency’s report.

Firefighters met a contractor on the scene, who had struck an underground 4-inch natural gas service line. SPF&R noted the contractor was conducting horizontal directional drilling to put fiber service in. The contractor told firefighters that they were working with a clear locate ticket and said no markings were present to show gas lines in that area.

Sun Prairie Police Department officers shut down part of the roadway while fire crews evacuated people from the area and checked gas readings in nearby buildings.

Officials had to ventilate a maintenance garage that had high levels of natural gas.

Firefighters continued, saying a second crew was sent to Continental ContiTech, a neighboring manufacturing facility, to check for gas.

We Energies was also called to the leak and found the severed gas line services the production area of the Continental facility.

Firefighters shut down the facility and isolated the leak with We Energies. The action taken by firefighters is estimated to have saved Continental about $30,000.

