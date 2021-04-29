AMC Theatres location in Fitchburg to open this June

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The former New Vision movie theater in Fitchburg is being taken over by AMC Theatres- with an opening date coming soon.

Following a transition of New Vision Theatres locations to AMC Theatres, the AMC Fitchburg 18 is expected to open in the 6000 block of McKee Road this June.

The interior of the building will be new and branded to fit AMC.

Because AMC is not acquiring the old business, they will not have access to verify gift card values from New Vision and thus will not be accepting the company’s gift cards. However, AMC will accept New Vision vouchers or discount tickets that have the value printed on them.

AMC will also not refill New Vision popcorn buckets, but customers can buy an AMC refillable bucket if they wish.

Movie-goers can purchase their tickets on AMC Theatres’ website and mobile app.

There are also AMC Theatre’s locations in Madison, Johnson Creek and Baraboo.

