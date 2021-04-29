Assisted living “Corner Bar” continues to blossom, donations flooding in

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Corner Bar inside Lancaster’s Morningside Assisted Living Facility just keeps getting better thanks to donations from individuals across the country.

Residents Ron Kjos, Dennis Stluka, Richard Hoffman and Alvin Rolland started gathering at a literal corner inside the facility to have drinks and catch up. The area, soon dubbed The Corner Bar, instantly became a hit with the residents.

Since NBC15′s story in February on the Corner Bar, donations from across the nation, including t-shirts from Texas and weekly shipments of wine and cheese curds from Florida, have turned the Corner Bar into a full-blown operation.

Donations to the Corner Bar

“It’s been unbelievable the kindness that people have shown us. We’ve gone through so many thank you cards, that we’ve run out,” said Morningside Activity Director, Chris Fiedler.

Cases of beer, pop and snacks stay in stock and the walls are now decorated with personalized notes and signs. One person even sent them a TV so they can put on Brewers games.

The gentlemen say the donations not only make it feel more like a real bar, but have continued to bring them closer together.

“I can’t believe the way this thing has bloomed up. Before we used to have to sit in our rooms all the time and now we come down here and visit all the time, talk about everything,” said Stluka.

The Corner Bar crew gathers for happy hour

As far as what’s next for the corner bar, the men have some ideas in mind.

“They want to put a door and then they want to put a sign on the outside that says Corner Bar, so they can have a patio and then they want to put a swimming pool in. The requests never end around here,” said Fiedler.

All four men are now fully vaccinated and are excited to hopefully welcome in visitors to The Corner Bar this summer.

“I think a lot of people will travel this summer, they’ll want to come and see it,” said Kjos.

