Beautiful & Warm Weekend; Beneficial Rain to arrive Next Week

Although the sunshine & near-80°F highs will be welcome this weekend, much-needed rain spreads into WI late Sunday.
Highs in southern Wisconsin will jump from the 60s into the upper 70s - near 80 by Saturday!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front moves across Southern Wisconsin Thursday evening - adding cloud cover and shifting winds out of the northwest. Although a few light showers are possible along the frontal boundary, most get by without a drop of much-needed rain.

High temperatures soared into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Lows will fall into the lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine returns to cap off the work week. High-pressure slides by Friday into Saturday. Sunshine will stay put and winds shift out of the southwest Saturday. Highs will jump from the lower 60s Friday afternoon to near 80°F 24-hours later.

The warm weather sticks around for Sunday, but more cloud cover rolls in as a low-pressure system & frontal boundary drops through the Badger State late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. If models remain consistent, around an inch of rain is possible from this system.

The rain is needed! The latest Drought Monitor shows an expansion of D1 (Moderate Drought) in southern Wisconsin.

