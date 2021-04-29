Beloit coffee shop customers pay it forward year round

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - On National Pay it Forward Day, one Beloit coffee shop is reminding customers they can provide random acts of kindness all year round.

Blue Collar Coffee in downtown Beloit has a Pay it Forward wall inside of its shop, according to the business.

The wall lets customers have the option to buy an extra coffee drink for a stranger or a friend by writing their name, occupation or even just a heart symbol. The customer would then leave the card on the wall to provide someone with a random act of kindness.

The coffee shop said this wall is up all year, not just on national Pay it Forward Day.

