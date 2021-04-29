Advertisement

Butter Fest returns for 2021

Butter Fest organizers reveal their 2021 button design, created by Morgan Revels.(Butter Fest)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another popular community event is returning for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

The 37th annual Butter Fest is back on, organizers announced on the festival’s website. Four-day event in Sparta kicks off June 10 and will include the carnival, fest tent, arts and crafts, and - of course! - fair food.

A full list of events is available here.

Organizers noted that there will be extra coronavirus-related precautions and said any coming changes will be posted on its Facebook page.

They also unveiled this year’s button design which was created by Morgan Revels.

