DNR reminds of operation changes beginning late April

(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several changes are taking place at State Parks and other Department of Natural Resources areas this week.

The Wisconsin DNR is reminding people of the following updates starting Friday, April 30.

  • Observation towers and playgrounds will be open (Note: Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will not open Friday due to construction delays.)
  • Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people
  • Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people
  • Non-department led special events permit capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.
  • Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50 percent capacity including staff

In addition to the operations updates, the DNR says the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors:

  • Family camping (100 percent reservable with auto check-in)
  • Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100 percent reservable with auto check-in)
  • Bathroom and dump station facilities
  • Accessible cabins
  • Drive-up window service
  • Concessions, including firewood sales

