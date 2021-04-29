Great Taste of the Midwest tickets go on sale June 7

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Taste of the Midwest is getting ready for a possible return after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s festival. But, as they get ready for an event that will look very different from previous years, organizers are already conceding that they will have to handle tickets differently.

Gone this year is the traditional in-person early May ticket sales, Great Taste CEO Jason Walters wrote in a statement on the event website.

“We will miss this opportunity to socialize and share special release beers with patrons, volunteers and venue staff, but we know it’s the right decision,” he added.

As it stands, tickets are now slated to go on sale on June 7; however, ticket information has not been released.

Organizers have not stated definitively that the event, slated for Aug. 14, will happen. However, they previously noted that loosening COVID-19 restrictions in Dane Co. have made them “much more optimistic” of its return.

On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. announced even looser restrictions would go into effect starting next week. Like the previous order, the new one did not place a numerical cap on attendance at outdoor gatherings, like at Olin-Turville Park, only mandating that everyone has room to socially distance.

This newest order, however, is set to expire well before the date of the Great Taste of the Midwest, so any restrictions would be based on a subsequent order, if any were still in effect.

Walters said organizers were working with the Madison Parks Dept. and PHMDC to determine what precautions they will need to take this year, if they are able to hold the festival.

