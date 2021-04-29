Mainly Dry Over the Next Several Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will sweep through the region later today. Ahead of the front, milder temperatures are expected. Highs today will reach the middle and upper 60s with northwesterly wind. There could be a few scattered, very light showers later this afternoon with the front’s passage. Rain totals will only be around 0.01 inches. By the end of the week, lots of sunshine will return. Temperatures will be a little cooler Friday, but the first high in the 80s is anticipated Saturday. Our next good chance of rain arrives for Sunday night and Monday.

Low probabilities of rain are in the forecast today, but chances increase early next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a late afternoon shower. High 62. Wind: Northwesterly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: Northwesterly 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.

