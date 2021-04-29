Advertisement

Milwaukee activist jailed after missing Kentucky court date

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin activist against police brutality is being held in Milwaukee County Jail after missing a court date in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman, who organized marches against police brutality in Milwaukee last year, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is being held in jail while he awaits extradition to Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coleman was arrested in February by the Elsmere Police Department in Kentucky for allegedly attempting to rob what police described as a “drug house.”

Coleman says he is “accused of a crime I did not commit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

Wisconsin voters who haven’t voted face removal from rolls
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
Wisconsin native named head coach for one of Germany’s top soccer teams
Low probabilities of rain are in the forecast today, but chances increase early next week.
Mainly Dry Over the Next Several Days
VACCINE Q&A: Should I get vaccinated if I had COVID-19?