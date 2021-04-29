Advertisement

MPD: Taser used on non-compliant suspect after he damaged a car

(WMTV)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they tased a man after after he allegedly hit and damaged someone’s car with a large tow chain.

According to MPD, the incident happened at the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and S. Paterson St. Wednesday night, just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers located the suspect, Roger Jones, 31, he was confrontational and non-compliant.

MPD says they used a taser to subdue him.

Jones was taken to Dane County Jail and is being tentatively charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $20 million investment to connect state food pantries with Wisconsin...
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $20 million food aid funding in state budget
Stoughton revs up Norwegian spirit before Syttende Mai Festival returns
Stoughton revs up Norwegian spirit before Syttende Mai Festival returns
Summer food program
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $20 million food aid funding in state budget