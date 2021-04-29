MPD: Taser used on non-compliant suspect after he damaged a car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they tased a man after after he allegedly hit and damaged someone’s car with a large tow chain.

According to MPD, the incident happened at the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and S. Paterson St. Wednesday night, just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers located the suspect, Roger Jones, 31, he was confrontational and non-compliant.

MPD says they used a taser to subdue him.

Jones was taken to Dane County Jail and is being tentatively charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting.

