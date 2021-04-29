One in custody as UW-Madison PD investigate thefts, suspicious activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody Thursday as the UW-Madison Police Department investigate a string of thefts and suspicious activities over the past week.

In its report, UWPD says they contacted the suspect after a UW Madison community member called the department to report that the person entered a secure campus building immediately behind someone else. Officers say the suspect used the person’s credentials to gain access and they later took him into custody on a Dept. of Corrections warrant unrelated to the campus incidents.

UWPD was able to identify this suspect through witness descriptions after interviewing multiple victims and in security cameras throughout campus.

The suspect, who was not named, is being held in the Dane County Jail on the warrant. UWPD said charges related to the on-campus thefts and suspicious activity will be referred as they continue to investigate. UWPD also did not state what was stolen.

UWPD urged any additional victims to reach out to their department at (608) 264-2677.

Officers asked students to make sure their belongings are as secure as possible, lock valuable items away when you are gone and not to allow others to “piggyback” their way into a secure area, such as a residence hall or elevator.

