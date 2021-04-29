Advertisement

Ousted Milwaukee police chief sues to return to work

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee police chief is asking a judge to force the city to give him his job back.

An attorney for the former chief, Alfonso Morales, filed an affidavit in a Wisconsin court this week. His attorney argues the city is dragging its feet in honoring a judge’s December decision that he should be reinstated as police chief, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

Morales was ousted from his post in August. He resigned after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission demoted him to the rank of captain.

City officials declined to comment on the case to Wisconsin Public Radio.

