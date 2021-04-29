Advertisement

Rock Co. drops outdoor mask requirement, eases rules for vaccinated

(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. health officials are removing the outdoor mask mandate from its emergency order and adding an exception for fully vaccinated people in certain circumstances.

On Thursday, the county health department extended the order, revising it so that wearing a mask when outside is no longer required; however, it is still recommended.

Additionally, those who have completed their vaccination series do not need to wear a face covering so long as everyone else in the room is fully vaccinated.

“We want to ensure that people who have not yet had an opportunity to become fully vaccinated are able to do so before we make changes that could increase their risk of serious illness and death as a result of COVID-19,” Health Officer Katrina Harwood explained.

The changes go into effect immediately and will run through the end of June.

Rock Co. remains in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but health officials are making some changes for when the county advances to its next phase. They plan to establish general gathering recommendations and incorporate a 75 percent capacity limit, similar to the one implemented in Dane Co.

“Although we are remaining in phase 2 of our reopening plan for now, we will continue to assess the opportunity to move to our next phase of reopening during the coming weeks,” Harwood said.

The health department noted the county has averaged 30 new COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of April.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
UW Madison to hold celebration for 2020 graduates
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wisconsin