Small Rain Chances Thursday

Dry Conditions Remain
Rain Totals
Rain Totals
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Those who missed out on the rain Tuesday night may see their luck change for the day Thursday. Isolated showers are expected, but they will be just that. Isolated and on the lighter side with most places only seeing a few hundredths to a tenths of an inch of rainfall. That will likely keep things on the dry side for much of southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year and into the lower 60s. With sunshine on the increase Friday, a warming trend will return for the weekend. This bumps highs back into the 70s. While it’s dry to start the weekend, rain chances return to end it. Rain becomes likely by Monday with some cooler air moving in as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

