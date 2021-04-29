Advertisement

Stoughton revs up Norwegian spirit before Syttende Mai Festival returns

The Norwegian heritage festival is set to return May 14-16.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton’s 67th festival to celebrate the city’s Norwegian heritage is set to return in May, after COVID canceled the party last summer.

The Syttende Mai Festival is planned for May 14 to 16 in Downtown Stoughton. Callie LaPoint, a manager with the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, said attendees can expect heightened safety precautions, which are reasons why events like the Sunday parade have been modified to be drive-thru. Other events, like the arts and crafts station, have been removed entirely.

The full list of events can be found here.

“Syttende Mai,” which translates to “17th of May” marks Norway’s Constitution Day. For Stoughton, the holiday has given residents a reason to eat, drink and dance for nearly seven decades.

Last year, when coronavirus canceled the event entirely, LaPoint said many restaurants and retailers felt the impact. The festival, she said, typically brings 20 thousand people to the city.

“It’s very important to us,” Patrice Roe, the owner of the Nordic Nook, said. “It’s [also] important to the entire downtown community because you get all this wonderful foot traffic. Even if somebody doesn’t buy something on that weekend, they’ll think, ‘Oh gosh. That’s Stoughton. That’s a fun place. I’d like to come back.’”

Roe said the pandemic left the community feeling “uff da.” She described the word to mean “‘Ugh, I can’t believe it,’ or ‘I’m upset.’”

But with a celebration a few weeks out, Roe said the word to describe the spirit now is “skol,” or “cheers.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $20 million investment to connect state food pantries with Wisconsin...
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $20 million food aid funding in state budget
Stoughton revs up Norwegian spirit before Syttende Mai Festival returns
Stoughton revs up Norwegian spirit before Syttende Mai Festival returns
Summer food program
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $20 million food aid funding in state budget
DNR reminds of operation changes beginning late April