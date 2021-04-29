Advertisement

UW Carbone Cancer Center program for young patients 1st of its kind in Wis.

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first program of its kind in Wisconsin designed to help improve the quality of life for young people diagnosed with cancer has launched Thursday at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program is meant to enhance the life and long-term survival for patients ages 15-39, UW Health explained.

Oncologist Dr. Amanda Parkes said the program goes beyond just cancer care.

“Adolescents and young adults need access to comprehensive services during this challenging time and that’s what we hope to accomplish,” said Dr. Parkes. “We’ll be able to connect our patients with specialists in everything from nutrition to social work to physical therapy.”

The program will use a telemedicine model, in order to provide age-appropriate education and intervention to support a well-rounded lifestyle throughout the patient’s cancer process. UW Health explained patients will have the ability to have their social, mental and physical health needs assessed.

UW Health added that there will also be survivorship care, as well as education and research opportunities for cancer care providers and researchers.

