Advertisement

UW Madison to hold celebration for 2020 graduates

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s class of 2020 will finally be able to celebrate their achievements after missing out on commencement last year due to COVID-19.

The university announced Thursday that spring, summer and winter 2020 graduates can come back to campus to celebrate Sept. 17-19, which will include a commemoration at Camp Randall.

“The pandemic took from these graduates a special part of their college experience - the opportunity to mark the completion of their degrees at Camp Randall with their fellow Badgers,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “We pledged at the time that we would celebrate together when it became safe to do so. We’re excited to plan for such a celebration this fall.”

The event at Camp Randall will feature guest speakers, music and opportunities for photos. The university emphasized that the event is not a commencement ceremony, as graduates already had a conferral of degrees in their respective virtual ceremony.

Family and friends are invited to attend, though everyone will need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The university added that an event for the graduates will be held on Wisconsin Union Terrace, plus a Class of 2020 concert is being planned.

The 2020 senior class president, Lauren Sorensen, said the graduates deserve the all the “pomp and circumstance.”

“It isn’t the type of gathering any of us imagined when we started our time on campus as Badgers, but I have complete faith that it will capture the unique camaraderie and pride we all feel as alums of the pandemic,” said Sorensen.

UW is holding two in-person graduation ceremonies for its 2021 graduates on May 8, though family and friends will need to watch virtually.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay
Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wisconsin
Rock Co. drops outdoor mask requirement, eases rules for vaccinated