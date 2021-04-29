UW Madison to hold celebration for 2020 graduates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s class of 2020 will finally be able to celebrate their achievements after missing out on commencement last year due to COVID-19.

The university announced Thursday that spring, summer and winter 2020 graduates can come back to campus to celebrate Sept. 17-19, which will include a commemoration at Camp Randall.

“The pandemic took from these graduates a special part of their college experience - the opportunity to mark the completion of their degrees at Camp Randall with their fellow Badgers,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “We pledged at the time that we would celebrate together when it became safe to do so. We’re excited to plan for such a celebration this fall.”

The event at Camp Randall will feature guest speakers, music and opportunities for photos. The university emphasized that the event is not a commencement ceremony, as graduates already had a conferral of degrees in their respective virtual ceremony.

Family and friends are invited to attend, though everyone will need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The university added that an event for the graduates will be held on Wisconsin Union Terrace, plus a Class of 2020 concert is being planned.

The 2020 senior class president, Lauren Sorensen, said the graduates deserve the all the “pomp and circumstance.”

“It isn’t the type of gathering any of us imagined when we started our time on campus as Badgers, but I have complete faith that it will capture the unique camaraderie and pride we all feel as alums of the pandemic,” said Sorensen.

UW is holding two in-person graduation ceremonies for its 2021 graduates on May 8, though family and friends will need to watch virtually.

