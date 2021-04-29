VP Harris visiting Milwaukee next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a visit to the Badger State next week.

The vice president will be visiting Milwaukee next Tuesday, according to TMJ4 who confirmed it with a White House official.

This will be Harris’ first visit to Milwaukee as the vice president.

President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee on Feb. 16 as one of the first stops of his presidency.

