Walking Main Street: The future for Atwood Avenue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For folks on Atwood Avenue, daily life is starting to bloom just like the Spring flowers. The vaccine for the COVID-19 virus that so many have looked forward to is here and bringing people out and back into the small business community.

“People are starting to come out; people are really enjoying the outdoor weather, the patios,” said SASY Business Representative Amy Moreland. “It’s definitely a combination of the vaccines and the warmer weather, and people are ready to get out again.”

Public Health Madison & Dane County says 57.9% of people in the county are now partially vaccinated, and over 40% of people are fully vaccinated. The difference is clear on the Eastside of Madison.

“Seeing people out and about, spring weather always does that for people in Wisconsin,” said Harmony Bar and Grill owner Brennan Nardi. “But I feel like there’s an air about people and about this time, where they are feeling really good, and we are too.”

As daily operations start to take on their pre-pandemic form, the attention now turns to the summer months.

“Boy, oh boy, the life in this neighborhood is just incredible,” said Nineteen66 owner Krisin Brand.

With the weather bringing out foot traffic, the vaccine raising comfort levels and the promise of events in the summer, the future is bright on Atwood Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.