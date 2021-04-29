Advertisement

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Midwestern farmers are suing the federal government alleging they’re ineligible for a COVID-19 stimulus loan forgiveness program because they’re white.

They argue that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan provides loan forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, defined as as Black, American Indian, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.

The lawsuit alleges that violates white farmers’ constitutional rights.

“There should absolutely be no federal dollars going anywhere just based on race,” said Adam Faust, a plaintiff from Calumet Co. “The economic impact from COVID-19 didn’t hurt any race more than another as far as agriculture goes.”

The group of farmers hails from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio. They filed the lawsuit in Milwaukee on Thursday.

U.S. Department of Agriculture media officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

Dennis pours Richard a drink at The Corner Bar
Assisted living “Corner Bar” continues to blossom, donations flooding in
Dane Co. increasing number of people allowed in businesses, restaurants; gathering caps raised too
Butter Fest organizers reveal their 2021 button design, created by Morgan Revels.
Butter Fest returns for 2021
Milwaukee activist jailed after missing Kentucky court date