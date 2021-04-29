White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

(AP) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Midwestern farmers are suing the federal government alleging they’re ineligible for a COVID-19 stimulus loan forgiveness program because they’re white.

They argue that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan provides loan forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, defined as as Black, American Indian, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.

The lawsuit alleges that violates white farmers’ constitutional rights.

“There should absolutely be no federal dollars going anywhere just based on race,” said Adam Faust, a plaintiff from Calumet Co. “The economic impact from COVID-19 didn’t hurt any race more than another as far as agriculture goes.”

The group of farmers hails from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio. They filed the lawsuit in Milwaukee on Thursday.

U.S. Department of Agriculture media officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

