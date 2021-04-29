Advertisement

Wisconsin native named head coach for one of Germany’s top soccer teams

Jesse Marsch grew up in Racine
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
By Tim Elliott
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch has been named the head coach of RB Leipzig, one of the top soccer teams in Germany in a league known as the Bundesliga. He will take over on the sidelines for the 2021-2022 season.

Marsch is taking the job after leading RB Salzburg, a team based in Austria. He joined Salzburg in the summer of 2019 after coaching Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls for three years.

Marsch is originally from Racine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Case High School in 1991. Marsch went on to play soccer professionally in MLS for 14 years. He also played for the U.S. Men’s National Team twice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

Low probabilities of rain are in the forecast today, but chances increase early next week.
Mainly Dry Over the Next Several Days
VACCINE Q&A: Should I get vaccinated if I had COVID-19?
MPD: Taser used on non-compliant suspect after he damaged a car
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students pass key benchmarks