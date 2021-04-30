6 drive-thru job fairs look to connect job seekers and employers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A half-dozen job fairs across southern Wisconsin will allow job seekers to find new work without getting out of their cars.

The six drive-thru events will take place on Wednesday, May 5, between 3-7 p.m. and they will be spread across Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk counties. (full list below)

According to the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, volunteers will provide attendees with bags of information from participating employers. All volunteers will be taking extra safety precautions to prevent spreading COVID-19.

“These Drive Thru Job Fairs are aimed at helping job seekers reenter or advance in the workforce as well as employers find the talent they need to grow,” WDBSCW CEO Seth Lentz said while explaining that it can be difficult for job seekers and employers to connect right now.

The agency noted that more than 800 job seekers found opportunities at previous drive-thru job fairs in the region. It is working with the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic development departments to host them.

The six scheduled drive-thru fairs are:

Madison College Portage Campus (330 West Collins Street, Portage)

Madison College Truax Campus – Goodman Sport Complex (3201 Anderson Street, Madison)

Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI-33, Beaver Dam)

Jefferson County Fair Park (503 North Jackson Avenue, Jefferson)

Pioneer Park (North Pioneer Park Road, Westfield)

Madison College Reedsburg Campus (300 Alexander Avenue, Reedsburg)

