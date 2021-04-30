A new documentary follows Wisconsin natives battling substance abuse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The documentary Road to Recovery will premiere on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Mineral Point Opera House, detailing the six individual journeys of substance abuse and their battles to recovery.

Those subjects are all from Southern Wisconsin, and most will attend the premiere of the 52-minute documentary, answering questions following the movie.

It is a project that started on accident when Alex Carey was asked to record a few interviews for the organization Iowa County Substance Misuse Prevention Information.

“I was so moved after the interviews that I knew I had to keep going,” said Carey, who invested six months into creating her first full-length documentary.

“It was strange at first,” said Levi Zimmerman, one of the subjects who tried to describe fighting for recovery while being followed by a documentary crew. “I got more comfortable after a little bit, just because I had confidence in myself and my story, and every time I go in front of a camera, I just imagine that I am talking to my 17-year-old self.”

You can find the movie’s teaser trailer on the Iowa County Substance YouTube page.

For tickets, go to the Mineral Point Opera House website.

