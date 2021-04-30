Advertisement

Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two

Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Is it allergies or COVID-19?(WAGM)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Is it allergies or COVID-19? That’s the question UW Health says can be challenging to answer as warmer weather arrives and COVID-19 cases are on the rise in adolescents.

UW Health pediatric allergist Dr. Mark Moss says the overlap in symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies is what makes it hard to differentiate the two without a COVID-19 test. These shared symptoms can include nasal congestion, a runny nose and post-nasal drip.

“If a child is having respiratory symptoms, fever, chills, body aches or a sudden loss of taste or smell, parents should definitely have their child tested for COVID-19,” said Dr. Moss.

Dr. Moss said the biggest difference to look out for is itchy symptoms, meaning itchy eyes, itchy nose and sneezing. Itchiness is generally not a sign of illness, meaning it is likely seasonal allergies.

“If there is any doubt about the cause of those symptoms, parents should always err on the side of caution rather than risk exposing other family members, classmates and the community to the virus,” added Dr. Moss.

UW Health advises parents to consult with their doctor or pharmacist before giving over-the-counter allergy medicine to their child, which would likely lessen their symptoms.

Families can also keep their windows closed at night, try to stay indoors when pollen or mold levels are high and wear a mask to reduce allergies. They can also avoid hanging laundry outside to dry, keep windows closed when driving and use a Neti Pot to reduce symptoms.

Those with severe seasonal allergies could benefit from seeing an allergist to identify their specific allergen triggers and create a plan to reduce them, Dr. Moss added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

The TSA rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Desperation and heartbreak in New Delhi as India's health system collapses under the surge in...
COVID: Families grieve as India’s health system collapses