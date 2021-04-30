American Hindu Association Temple hosts vaccine clinic

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to get as many shots into arms as possible, the American Hindu Association (AHA) Temple of Fitchburg is hosting a vaccine clinic Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the temple located at 2138 S. Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53575.

The temple is partnering with Midtown Pharmacy of Milwaukee to administer the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses will be scheduled for another clinic on May 23.

To register for an appointment, click here. Sunday’s clinic is also accepting walk-ins and people eligible for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are trying to reach as many people as possible who are still in need of a vaccine since every vaccine given is one step closer to gaining control over this virus,” said AHA spokesperson Shama Patel in an email.

This is AHA’s third vaccine clinic. So far, the temple has vaccinated about 300 people.

In Wisconsin, over 40 percent of people over 16 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Dane County, nearly 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

