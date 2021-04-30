Advertisement

CDC: Fully vaccinated adults 65+ are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVD-19

The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.(WIS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been found to protect adults ages 65 and older from coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC stated fully vaccinated adults in this age group are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those without it.

Health officials also found that those who are in this age group and are partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said these findings are promising for communities and hospitals.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable,” said Dr. Walensky.

People are considered partially vaccinated two weeks after their first dose of the vaccine and fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose, the agency explained.

The CDC examined hospitalizations in two hospital networks covering 24 hospitals in 14 states for this study. Among the 417 participants, 187 were case-patients and 230 were controls.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
PHMDC: 80% of eligible Dane Co. residents to have at least one COVID-19 shot by May 15
Dennis pours Richard a drink at The Corner Bar
Assisted living “Corner Bar” continues to blossom, donations flooding in
Dane Co. increasing number of people allowed in businesses, restaurants; gathering caps raised too
Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wisconsin