Advertisement

Dogs now welcome to visit Biergarten at Olbrich Park

Marked Tree Animal Rescue
Marked Tree Animal Rescue(KAIT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next time you head out to the Biergarten at Olbrich Park, you can bring your favorite furry friends along too. The team at the garden announced Friday that dogs can now join their owners.

In a Facebook post, the team said bringing dogs to the Biergarten has been the number one request from members of the community.

While dogs cannot drink the craft beer, they can enjoy some dog treats. The Biergarten explained they have partnered with Leashless Lab in order to provide treats made from upcycled spent grain at the bar. Each bag of treats can be ordered for $8.

In order to celebrate the dogs being able to visit the park, the Biergarten team is giving away a free bag of treats. Pet owners can post a photo of themselves and their dog enjoying the Biergarten on Instagram and tag the account, @biergartenatolbrichpark, to enter. The winner will be chosen May 14.

The Biergarten team asks that dog owners respect the following rules for any non-service animals:

  • Dogs must remain on leash at all times.
  • Dogs must not approach the service counter or enter the building. There are temporary tie-up stations available.
  • Dogs are not allowed on tables or benches and must not come use Biergarten mugs or cups.
  • Dogs must be relieved outside the Biergarten and a waste station is available.
  • People may not approach a dog that isn’t theirs or allow their dog to approach another dog without the owner’s consent.
  • Employees may not interact with dogs.

Huge news! Dogs are now welcome in the Biergarten! 🐶🍻

Posted by The Biergarten at Olbrich Park on Friday, April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure
Walk-ins and people eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also welcome.
American Hindu Association Temple hosts vaccine clinic
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
State parks system loosening capacity restrictions, reopening facilities