Dogs now welcome to visit Biergarten at Olbrich Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next time you head out to the Biergarten at Olbrich Park, you can bring your favorite furry friends along too. The team at the garden announced Friday that dogs can now join their owners.

In a Facebook post, the team said bringing dogs to the Biergarten has been the number one request from members of the community.

While dogs cannot drink the craft beer, they can enjoy some dog treats. The Biergarten explained they have partnered with Leashless Lab in order to provide treats made from upcycled spent grain at the bar. Each bag of treats can be ordered for $8.

In order to celebrate the dogs being able to visit the park, the Biergarten team is giving away a free bag of treats. Pet owners can post a photo of themselves and their dog enjoying the Biergarten on Instagram and tag the account, @biergartenatolbrichpark, to enter. The winner will be chosen May 14.

The Biergarten team asks that dog owners respect the following rules for any non-service animals:

Dogs must remain on leash at all times.

Dogs must not approach the service counter or enter the building. There are temporary tie-up stations available.

Dogs are not allowed on tables or benches and must not come use Biergarten mugs or cups.

Dogs must be relieved outside the Biergarten and a waste station is available.

People may not approach a dog that isn’t theirs or allow their dog to approach another dog without the owner’s consent.

Employees may not interact with dogs.

