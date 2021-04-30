Advertisement

Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge Energy faces millions of dollars in fines after environmental regulators said the Canadian company failed to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson in southeast Wisconsin.

More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak,.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure
Walk-ins and people eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also welcome.
American Hindu Association Temple hosts vaccine clinic
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
State parks system loosening capacity restrictions, reopening facilities
Marked Tree Animal Rescue
Dogs now welcome to visit Biergarten at Olbrich Park