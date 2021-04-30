Evers has majority of UW Board of Regents appointees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the CEO of Prevea Health to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, giving him a majority of the appointees on the 18-member board.

Evers, a Democrat, has now appointed nine of the board’s members compared with seven by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The other two board members are the state superintendent of schools and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board President.

In addition to Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health, Gov. Evers re-appointed Regent John W. Miller, and also appointed Breanna Tucker as one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents.

The shift in political makeup of the board comes as it prepares to hire a new president for the UW System. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim UW president since July.

